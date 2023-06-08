World Oceans Day: urgent call to protect our oceans, marine life

Durban — Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) Minister Barbara Creecy has called on all South Africans to take action to protect our oceans and marine life. Creecy was speaking on Thursday during a World Oceans Day celebration at Cape Town Harbour, aboard the SA Agulhas II Research vessel. Creecy emphasised the crucial role the oceans play in the provision of fresh air, food security, and climate regulation.

The theme of World Oceans Day 2023 is “Planet Ocean: Tides are Changing”. It is a reminder that despite the fact that the oceans cover most of the Earth, little attention is given to the unprecedented challenges faced by the seas on which humans rely for a variety of resources, and that it is the collective responsibility of all to protect our oceans. “We have a responsibility to protect our oceans as they are vital to the health of our planet,” Creecy said. “As a nation, we have a responsibility to protect our oceans, and we are committed to working with partners both locally and internationally to ensure the long-term sustainability of our oceans and marine life,” she said.

South Africa is in a unique geographic position at the southern tip of Africa. The country is surrounded by the Atlantic, Southern and Indian oceans. Through its long-standing research efforts aided by the SA Agulhas II in Antarctica and Marion Island, South Africa has made an important contribution to the scientific understanding of the three oceans and their global impact on marine life and the health of the planet. Creecy said it was crucial that the critical role the oceans play in sustaining life on Earth is addressed through partnerships, also drawing attention to the urgent need to address the many threats facing the oceans. These include climate change; pollution; overfishing; and habitat destruction. Her department is leading the process of developing Marine Sector Plans as part of the Marine Spatial Planning process. “Users of our oceans include individuals, communities, fishers, and the mining sector,” the minister said, adding that 10 draft Marine Sector Plans have been published for public comment to promote the coexistence of different sectors.

“In an effort to manage competing interests in the marine environment, last year I committed to researching the impact of seismic surveys on the marine environment. “The department has produced an assessment of international best practice in mitigating the impact of these surveys and are now determining how these can be used on local ocean areas. We are also working with the Petroleum Agency of SA and the Council for GeoScience to map historic records of seismic surveys to determine if any impact was observed during these previous surveys,” Creecy said. The South African Association for Marine Biological Research said: “Even though we celebrate the ocean every day, we are absolutely thrilled that the world celebrates with us on June 8. Happy World Ocean Day everyone!”

Cleaning up Table Bay beach in the Western Cape. Picture: Supplied/Werner le Roux Seafood takeaway restaurant, Fishaways has launched its Clean Up Mzansi, Clean Today, Fresh Tomorrow Corporate Social Investment initiative in recognition of World Oceans Day. Fishaways marketing manager Sindi Myeza said: “The takeaway industry has a critical role to play in protecting the oceans and the environment. Takeaway restaurants are a major contributor to plastic waste, especially due to the use of disposable packaging materials such as plastic cups, straws, and cutlery. These materials often end up in the ocean, remaining there and threatening marine life.” The initiative is part of Fishaways’s ongoing sustainability commitment to galvanise staff and the country to better protect our oceans, marine life and our environment.

Fishaways will also transition to 100% recyclable, biodegradable and compostable packaging by the end of 2023. Customers will also be pleased to know that plastic cutlery will be phased out of all Fishaways stores in favour of an eco-friendlier solution. Plastics SA is calling on all South Africans to join the fight against plastic pollution and support the initiatives on World Environment Day and World Oceans Day. Picture: Supplied Plastics SA sustainability director Douw Steyn said Plastics SA will be actively participating and supporting numerous clean-ups at beaches, rivers, and waterways across the country. These clean-ups will bring together volunteers, community groups, and organisations to collect plastic waste and other debris from the environment and dispose of it safely and responsibly. Plastics SA said in addition to clean-up events, Plastics SA is also committed to ongoing education and training about the dangers of marine pollution and the importance of proper waste disposal and recycling.

“Plastics SA believes in taking responsibility for our waste and preventing it from ending up in nature. As one of our key areas of focus, we are proud to be working with various industry partners who are implementing projects and initiatives to reduce the amount of plastic that ends up in the environment and in our oceans,” Steyn said. “We believe that by working together, we can make a big difference and protect our environment and our oceans for future generations. “We also believe that by taking a proactive approach, we can develop innovative solutions to help reduce plastic waste and protect our environment. We are committed to working with our partners to find practical solutions to plastic pollution that are cost-effective, efficient, and sustainable,” Steyn added.