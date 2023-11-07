World Toilet Day: Domestos refurbishes toilets in three uMlazi primary schools

Durban – Domestos has refurbished toilets in three uMlazi primary schools. This formed part of Domestos’s continued fight against toilet loss in South Africa this World Toilet Day.

Domestos said that in a nation celebrated for its resilience and spirit, a harsh reality still exists, namely that sanitation in South African schools is declining. A Unicef study from 2018 to 2021 revealed a decline in the number of basic sanitation services that are available in schools, despite the hundreds of toilets that are built each year. In an effort to combat this toilet loss, Domestos has stepped forward with a resounding call to action: “Take A Seat or Take A Stand”. This World Toilet Day, Domestos urges South Africa to unite in recognising the worth of every toilet.

“South Africa’s sanitation landscape is in a disheartening state and highlights the need for intervention on both global and local scales. This campaign was built around the UN Sustainable Development Goal 6: to ensure the availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all,” Domestos purpose lead Mandisa Mbenenge said. “Each toilet serves as a lifeline, a beacon of hope, and must be preserved as the precious resource it is – valuable as gold. We acknowledge the urgency of addressing unsafe sanitation and its impact on children's well-being and education.” In giving back to Durban’s uMlazi community, Domestos refurbished toilets in three schools – Khuthala Primary School, Isikhumbuzo Primary School and Isithokoziso Primary School.

On Friday, November 17, Domestos is expected to unveil the newly refurbished toilets at Khuthala Primary School in uMlazi. Domestos has been leading the charge in the war against unsafe sanitation and poor hygiene since 2010. In partnership with the Department of Basic Education, they have developed a multi-pronged approach to address sanitation issues and promote hygiene in schools: The Infrastructure Programme funds the refurbishing of toilets at in-need schools across the country.

The National Schools Hygiene Programme is a behaviour change programme that teaches good hygiene and sanitation habits to Grade 1 learners in every public primary school. The Cleaner Toilets Brighter Futures Programme trains and equips school cleaners and teachers to maintain and manage their toilet facilities. “In 2023 alone, through these school hygiene programmes, we've impacted over 16 800 schools and reached over 1 000 000 learners. Also, thanks to the Cleaner Toilets Brighter Future initiative, 201 schools have been trained, reaching 161 663 learners,” Mbenenge added.