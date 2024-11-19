World Toilet Day: Joy as sanitation facilities are upgraded at primary school

Durban — Deda Primary School in KwaZulu-Natal had its sanitation facilities upgraded, coinciding with World Toilet Day, an occasion that underscores the imperative need for safe and dignified sanitation globally. The upgraded facilities include the conversion of existing pit toilets into safe, low-flush and waterless urinal facilities; the construction of 10 new secure concrete structures containing 22 toilets and eight waterless urinals; and the installation of handwash stations along with a septic tank system. A five-year maintenance contract has also been established to ensure sustained hygiene and safety for the school community.

At the launch recently were the Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube, and the Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson. Gwarube said the harsh reality was that even three decades post-apartheid, many South African children were still reliant on unsafe pit toilets in schools. “The existence of pit toilets in any school is not just a failure of infrastructure, it is a grave and unacceptable risk to the lives of our young people,” she said.

She also pointed out the tragic stories of children who have suffered or even lost their lives due to unsafe sanitation. “We owe it to our children to create a learning environment that respects and protects them. No child should face such indignity or danger in the very place meant to nurture their growth and potential,” said Gwarube. Gwarube intends to eradicate pit toilets in all South African schools, setting an ambitious deadline of March 31, 2025, for the complete removal.

“This is not just a priority for me, it is a moral obligation for the country,” she stated, reiterating that every learner and educator deserves access to safe and dignified sanitation facilities. Macpherson highlighted the collaborative effort behind the project, which was delivered by civil society partners led by Breadline Africa. “This initiative shows the efficacy of forming partnerships for education, ensuring that every child has access to a safe and healthy learning environment,” he remarked.

World Toilet Day serves as a powerful reminder of the global commitment to clean water and sanitation for all, as endorsed by the UN General Assembly, in line with Sustainable Development Goal 6. Gwarube emphasised that South Africa is committed to achieving clean water and sanitation for all by 2030. Gwarube said that safe sanitation is fundamental to a quality education, stating that a school cannot be a place of learning and growth if children feel unsafe, humiliated, or neglected. Gwarube promised regular site visits and close engagement with implementing agents to ensure timely project execution and that moving forward, stringent monitoring and accountability measures are being put in place to track progress on the eradication of pit toilets.