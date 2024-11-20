Xi Jinping calls for global unity to combat hunger and poverty at G20 summit

On the morning of November 18, local time, President Xi Jinping took the stage at the 19th G20 Summit held in the vibrant city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The summit's opening session focused on the pressing topics of hunger and poverty, where President Xi delivered a significant address entitled “Building a Just World of Common Development.”

In his remarks, Xi highlighted the transformative changes occurring globally, noting, “a transformation of a scale not seen in a century is accelerating.” He urged G20 leaders to elevate their vision beyond temporary setbacks and to view the world as a singular community with shared responsibilities. “As custodians of history, we must take the initiative to move it forward,” he stressed, reiterating the mandate of the G20 to work collectively towards the eradication of hunger and poverty.

President Xi reminded attendees of the progress made since the G20's Hangzhou Summit, where development was placed at the forefront of macroeconomic policy coordination. The theme of this year's summit, “Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet,” resonates with China's commitment to global prosperity. The establishment of a Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty marks a pivotal step in fostering unity and collaborative efforts among nations. In addressing the challenges of the modern world, Xi articulated the importance of channelling resources into trade, investment, and development efforts, encouraging the dismantling of barriers which restrict cooperation. He called for enhanced support for developing nations in adopting sustainable practices while simultaneously tackling pressing issues such as climate change and environmental degradation.

“China’s development is intrinsically linked to the common development of the world,” Xi declared, citing China's remarkable achievement of lifting 800 million people out of poverty—meeting the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development well ahead of schedule. He credited these advancements to the concerted efforts of the Chinese government and its people.“ “Not a single poor region or person should be left behind,” he said, underscoring China's approach to poverty reduction through targeted policies and industrial growth. President Xi outlined eight proactive actions intended to bolster global development: