Xubera Institute for Research and Development seminar to discuss corruption in the eThekwini Municipality

Durban – The Xubera Institute for Research and Development will host a seminar to discuss ways of fighting corruption in the eThekwini Municipality.
In an invitation that was issued by the Institute’s founder Xolani Dube to ratepayers, the business community, non-profit organisations, academic institutions and general public on Tuesday, the event will take place at Aha Gateway Hotel in Umhlanga on Thursday evening.
Dube, who is at loggerheads with the ANC and other parties in the province for allegedly masterminding the controversial door-to-door visits to politicians’ homes said the seminar aims to expose the depth of a bottomless rot in eThekwini municipality that is under the coalition of ANC, National Freedom Party (NFP) and EFF and a cocktail of other so-called small political parties. Dube said the event will discuss an urgent and immediate programme of action to curb the corruption.
“The proposed focus areas would be current mayor Mxolisi Kaunda’s lack of capability to lead the municipality and call for him to resign as well as the national government’s intervention through placing the city under an administrator. The time for lamenting is over. We owe our children a better future and at the at least, our citizens are a functioning municipality,” said Dube
He added the panellists to lead the discussion will be confirmed by end of business day on Wednesday.
The seats are limited to 200 and people wanting to attend must confirm their attendance by WhatsApp to 082 352 4277.
The eThekwini municipality did not comment on the proposed seminar.
