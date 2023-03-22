Xubera Institute for Research and Development seminar to discuss corruption in the eThekwini Municipality

In an invitation that was issued by the Institute’s founder Xolani Dube to ratepayers, the business community, non-profit organisations, academic institutions and general public on Tuesday, the event will take place at Aha Gateway Hotel in Umhlanga on Thursday evening.

Durban – The Xubera Institute for Research and Development will host a seminar to discuss ways of fighting corruption in the eThekwini Municipality.

Dube, who is at loggerheads with the ANC and other parties in the province for allegedly masterminding the controversial door-to-door visits to politicians’ homes said the seminar aims to expose the depth of a bottomless rot in eThekwini municipality that is under the coalition of ANC, National Freedom Party (NFP) and EFF and a cocktail of other so-called small political parties. Dube said the event will discuss an urgent and immediate programme of action to curb the corruption.

“The proposed focus areas would be current mayor Mxolisi Kaunda’s lack of capability to lead the municipality and call for him to resign as well as the national government’s intervention through placing the city under an administrator. The time for lamenting is over. We owe our children a better future and at the at least, our citizens are a functioning municipality,” said Dube

He added the panellists to lead the discussion will be confirmed by end of business day on Wednesday.