Durban — Police are searching for suspects who shot and injured an armed reaction officer who was responding to an alarm over the weekend. Marshall Security managing director Tyron Powell said that at approximately 1.10am on Friday, the Marshall Security Emergency Dispatch Centre received an alarm activation at a client’s premises on Woodlands Close in the Prestondale area and armed response officers were immediately dispatched.

“Upon arriving at the premises and conducting a property check, our armed response officer who arrived first on the scene encountered intruders on site. An armed suspect recklessly opened fire towards our officer, hitting him in the leg. Our officer returned fire, took cover and called for backup,” Powell explained. “Additional response teams were quickly dispatched to assist. They arrived to find our injured response officer conscious but injured, with a gunshot wound to his left leg.” The officer has not been named.

Powell said Netcare 911 and the South African Police Service (SAPS) were immediately called to the scene. “Despite a thorough search of the area by backup teams, the suspects unfortunately evaded arrest.” Powell said the suspects had initially gained access to the property by cutting the barbed wire and forcing their way through a concrete palisade fence bordering the N2 freeway and using the same route to escape.

“The swift response of our teams and immediate medical attention ensured that our reaction officer received the necessary care. He is currently in hospital in a stable condition and we are hoping for a speedy recovery,” Powell said. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Durban North police opened an attempted murder case for investigation following an incident in which a man was shot and injured in Prestondale, Durban just after midnight on Friday, May 17. Netshiunda said police responded to reports of a shooting and upon arrival at Woodlands Close, emergency medical services personnel were found treating a man who had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg.

“Information at this stage suggests that the man, who works for a private security company as a security guard, had responded to a security alarm at certain premises and when he arrived, shots were fired at him,” Netshiunda said. “The search for the suspects is under way.” Powell added that the incident highlights the risks their officers face daily and underscores the critical nature of security and emergency response.