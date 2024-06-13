Young adult with mental challenges found two days after going missing

Durban – A missing person with mental challenges has been found after a two-day search. The young adult went missing on Monday.

KwaZulu Private Ambulance spokesperson Chantell Botha said the service went to Qhalaqubheka, outside Vryheid, in northern KZN, to assist SAPS K9 Search and Rescue. Botha said on Tuesday, the community started looking for the person, who is believed to be about 18 years old. SAPS K9 Search and Rescue was alerted and began searching. “Early Wednesday afternoon the missing person was found stuck in a treacherous part of the mountain,” Botha said.

She said the KwaZulu Private Ambulance Rescue Unit was called to help stabilise the patient and to assist with specialised equipment to bring the patient to safety. "Thankfully the patient had only suffered from minor exposure and dehydration and was transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment," Botha said. A young adult believed to be around 18 years old had gone missing on Monday in an area outside Vryheid in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: KwaZulu Private Ambulance

Many soon-to-be matriculants may be concerned about the lack of job opportunities available in the country, and beyond that, what profession to pursue. This can lead to demotivation and a reluctance to make life-shaping decisions. Fortunately, parents can positively influence their children to keep their heads up over the challenging period of writing preliminary and final exams. “Supporting your child is essential to keeping them calm. It’s important to listen and relay that exam stress is normal, as is wondering about what lies ahead. Remind your child that a test, by definition, is a measure of their understanding of completed work. You should constantly reassure them that results are not linked to who they are or your love and approval. Tests and challenges are an opportunity to learn, and failure is not the end of the world. Avoid criticism, and instead, validate your child’s concerns through your guidance and support,” Dicks said. WhatsApp your views on this story to 071 485 7995.