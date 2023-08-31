Young couple held for allegedly defrauding B&Bs

Durban — A young couple is believed to have been detained by the police after they allegedly moved from B&B to B&B presenting fraudulent proof of electronic funds transfer (EFT) payments. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said that Amanzimtoti police are investigating a case of fraud following an incident that occurred at a business premises on August 26, 2023.

“It is alleged that a guest had booked for a stay and promised to make payment. Reports indicate that the suspect failed to pay and two days later, the suspect produced fake proof of payment,” Netshiunda said. On Wednesday night, ET Rapid Response managing director Tony Lokker said that after receiving information about a young couple that was moving from one B&B to another and presenting alleged fraudulent proof of EFT payments, ET Rapid Response Tactical Response Team members responded to a well-known B&B in the eManzimtoti area. “The couple, being sought on a case number from a case opened by another B&B that had allegedly been defrauded, was confronted and subsequently detained,” Lokker said.

“At this point, a second case has been opened against the same couple for the same allegations. “A third case is expected to be opened shortly by another B&B for the same allegations,” Lokker continued. He said the couple was detained by the SAPS for further investigations.