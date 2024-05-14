Young Durban resident graduates cum laude with 23 distinctions

Durban — A young Durban woman who chose to study Information and Communication Technology in Business Analysis at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) graduated cum laude with 23 distinctions. On Monday, Nelisiwe Mbasola, 21, graduated cum laude with 23 distinctions at the DUT’s 2024 Autumn Graduation at the Indumiso Main Hall, in Pietermaritzburg, on Monday.

According to Mbasola, she was always a good student and always maintained good marks for most of her high school years. She said choosing to study Information and Communication Technology in Business Analysis at DUT was the best decision because she felt proud every time she passed a subject. “I was ecstatic when I was told that I achieved cum laude. I was proud that hard work and perseverance led me to this achievement. When I told my family they were over the moon, and it was one of the best feelings, knowing that it was all worth it. I have no regrets about studying ICT for it opened my eyes to my academic potential. I truly believe I was meant to study it,” Mbasola said.

She plans to expand her ICT skills in the corporate world and venture into entrepreneurship. She also wants to work smart by being fully independent and financially sound and making her mark in the ICT industry. Mbasola advised first-year students to be self-confident and willing to learn. “Surround yourself with people who want the best for you and are motivating as well. Choose how you wish to live your life and make the most out of it and enjoy it,” Mbasola said.

Dr Mthabisi Mabaleka and Dr Herbet Muradzikwa with Master’s graduands Philani Brian Mlambo and Mthethwa Mbongeni, at the first graduation ceremony at Indumiso Campus. Picture: Mnqobi Mngobese Meanwhile, day one of DUT’s 2024 Midlands Autumn Graduation saw 261 Faculty of Arts and Design graduands taking centre stage with great pomp and fanfare at the first graduation session at Indumiso Campus. DUT senior director of corporate affairs, Alan Khan, said a total of 6 199 adaptive graduates will walk the red carpet as DUT hosts the 28 graduation ceremonies in Pietermaritzburg and Durban. “This year, 61% of our adaptive graduates are women, which means that the ladies dominate the graduate list and that girl power is alive and well at DUT,” Khan said.

He also said DUT will award an honorary doctorate to South African storyteller, writer, poet, playwright, activist and actress Gcina Mhlophe. “We are immensely proud to welcome Ms Mhlope into the DUT family,” Khan said. The DUT Midlands Autumn Graduation will end on Tuesday, which will see more graduands from the Faculties of Management Sciences, Health Sciences and Engineering and the Built Environment obtaining their qualifications. It is also expected to be a hive of activities.