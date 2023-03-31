Young football star from Wentworth shoots his dream into goal

Durban — A young football star from Durban is set to make his first international appearance – at the Youth Easter Cup in Italy in April. Fareed Smith, 9, is based in Wentworth, a suburb associated with crime and gang violence. Despite those challenges, he shot for the stars and has been chosen to represent South Africa in the YES Cup.

Zaytoon Walljee, Fareed’s mom, said she was pleased by how the community had reacted to her son’s achievement. “It’s so nice to hear some positivity and excitement from people because Wentworth is facing lots of violence and we just want our children out of this environment,” said Walljee. Walljee praised Durban Lyons coaches for going above and beyond with their team-building exercises and encouragement to all the boys.

“The violence has escalated to such an ugly extent in our area, but his generous coach goes the extra mile by picking the boys up with his vehicle for free to make sure the boys are safely at training,” she said. “When my son knows I am attending his games, his eyes light up and he plays his heart out to show his mother that he’s going to be the next Ronaldo.” Fareed Smith filling in as a goalkeeper during a tournament. PICTURE: SUPPLIED Walljee said she was excited because it meant her son was one of the more influential players in the side. She was thrilled that Fareed had been given the opportunity to travel to one of the countries he longed to visit.

“He speaks constantly and passionately about Italy while watching his favourite international teams play on television,” she said. Walljee said that fund-raising did not go as well as expected, and put this down to the economy and social ills in the community. His father and a few friends were trying their best to help cover the costs, but there was still a shortfall.

Fareed will be competing in the under-12 section and is one of 40 players representing KwaZulu-Natal. The province will be represented in the under-10s, under-12s, under-14s and the under-16s. Durban Lyons head coach Zaid Poultney said Fareed was a very quick and tricky player with an eye for goal. “He is very kind, polite and sweet. He is disciplined off the ball and in the school,” said Poultney.