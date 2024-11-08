Young KZN farmers lead the charge for food security

Durban — A group of four small-scale farmers on the South Coast is making strides in promoting nutrition and enticing young people to consider the farming sector as a viable career path. Known for their innovative approaches to sustainable agriculture, Siphindile Phumelele Hlengwa, Thanduxolo Msomi, Zanele Cele, and Marvin Mnqobi Ndelu have joined forces to combat youth unemployment through farming.

With each of them generating an annual sales income of more than R50 000, the farmers have earned recognition as small-holding farmers, showcasing the potential profitability of agriculture. Their journey is not merely about financial gains, it embodies a deeper commitment to environmental awareness and community education as well, they said. Recently, the farmers hosted an Environment Awareness Program under the auspices of Ndlovukazi Agriculture Multipurpose Pty Ltd. This initiative focused on the critical issues of climate change and tree planting, bringing together industry stakeholders, including representatives from the Department of Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs (EDTEA) and experienced farm managers from local farms. The programme was designed to address the challenges posed by climate change and to explore practical solutions that can help farmers reduce their carbon footprint, mitigate soil degradation, and enhance agricultural sustainability. Key speakers, including Noma Hlophe from EDTEA and local experts, engaged the audience in meaningful discussions, highlighting the importance of trees – fruit and nut-bearing ones – as valuable assets for farmers.

Attendees included trainees and employees from Ndlovukazi and Endabukweni Farms, and local farmers involved in tree seedling production. Together, they left the session inspired, with shared insights on agricultural sustainability’s benefits far beyond mere financial returns. Hlengwa’s father, Benjamin, one of the driving forces behind the initiative, expressed his gratitude for the collaboration with EDTEA. “The networking was amazing. We learned how farmers can be responsible for more than just providing quality food; they can also spearhead environmental development within their communities.”

In closing, Benjamin Hlengwa reflected on his evolving perspective towards farming. Having previously harboured a dislike for agriculture due to childhood experiences of punishment involving farm work, he has since recognised the sector’s broader significance. “Programmes such as this are a deconstruction of our perception towards farming because now I see it as a potential tool to not only develop us financially but in various aspects of our lives,” he said. Siphindile said they were planning another programme (nutrition talk) at a local clinic. They are also in talks with a local Spar, the municipality, and the KZN Department of Health about the programme.