Young KZN station commander Captain Gxeyane awarded LLB at UKZN

Durban – A young Mehlomnyama police station commander has added a Bachelor of Laws from UKZN to her long list of achievements. Captain Simangele Gxeyane, 34, joined the SAPS at the age of 19 and steadily climbed the ranks, motivating her to pursue a Law degree.

"I completed my Bachelor of Arts in 2011 and graduated with my honours in 2013. I decided it was time to study something different. "My exposure to law enforcement led me to choose an LLB because I wanted to enhance my knowledge of the law," Gxeyane said. She had started off as a domestic worker and fast food waitress but now has a reputation as an all-rounder at SAPS.

Gxeyane worked in the Crime Prevention and K9 Unit as well as Crime Intelligence Covert Operations. While studying, she served as the Treasurer for the Black Lawyers Association UKZN Student Chapter. In her second year, she was appointed as a warrant officer in Durban’s Serious Organised Crime Unit. During her final year of studies she was appointed station commander. “Colleagues at my previous office used to call me “Advocate” because I’m very thorough. Studying for an LLB was the best experience of my life but very challenging. Law is a noble profession and a Law qualification is valuable in all organisations and in the community, considering that we live in a democratic society,” Gxeyane said.

Apart from being a mother to her eight-year-old son, Gxeyane is a sports fanatic. She completed her first Comrades Marathon in 2018 and has taken part in the Two Oceans, Mandela and Soweto Marathons. "Juggling work studying and being a mother is challenging. I only managed because of the support I received from my lecturers, my fellow Law students, and my family, especially my mother Mrs Gxeyane and my employer. I'm currently pursuing my Masters in Management since I am new in management and plan to register for a Masters of Business Law at UKZN. I won't stop studying and always encourage young kids to make education fashionable," Gxeyane said.

