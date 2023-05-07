Young taxi owner shot dead, passenger injured in Verulam

Durban — A young taxi owner was shot dead in Trenance Park, Verulam on Saturday night. Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said the taxi owner was shot and killed in a drive-by shooting near the Trenance Park Old Phase entrance in Verulam.

Balram said Rusa received multiple calls for help around 7pm. “On arrival, reaction officers discovered the bullet-riddled body of a man estimated to be in his early thirties lying next to an Isuzu bakkie. It was established that the deceased was travelling towards Trenance Park when the occupants of a white Toyota Etios with a GP registration opened fire on his vehicle,” Balram said. “The man stopped his bakkie and attempted to flee on foot, but collapsed due to the extent of his injuries. His passenger sustained minor injuries.”

Balram said it was confirmed that the man was a taxi boss who worked in Mawothi. He added that 21 spent rifle cartridges and three live rounds of ammunition were recovered at the scene. Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed police in KwaZulu-Natal were investigating a case of murder and another of attempted murder after a 32-year-old taxi owner was shot and fatally wounded, while his neighbour escaped with minor injuries on Saturday evening.

Netshiunda said the two were reportedly sitting inside a vehicle at an intersection on Jabu Ngcobo Road, opposite Trenance Park Phase 1 in Verulam when a Toyota Etios reportedly pulled over next to their vehicle. One suspect allegedly alighted and fired several shots at the victims using a rifle. The suspects reportedly fled in an unknown direction. The 32-year-old was declared dead at the scene.