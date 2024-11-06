Youth celebrates South Africa’s past at educational tour in Durban

Durban — As part of an initiative to renew a sense of responsibility and to carry forward the ideals of freedom and social cohesion for a vibrant future, a group of children were given a tour of three museums in Durban on Monday. This initiative, undertaken in partnership with the private sector, aimed to enlighten learners about the profound struggles and landmarks of South Africa's journey toward democracy. The educational tour was led by Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong.

The day began with a visit to the KwaMuhle Museum, followed by the Gandhi Settlement and the Ohlange Institute—three sites that embody the rich tapestry of South African history marked by resilience and unity. “The guided tour was not just an exercise in remembrance; it served as a platform for imparting crucial lessons on the importance of social cohesion in a diverse society,” Morolong said. Deputy Minister of the Presidency Kenny Morolong and Ela Gandhi, granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Settlement in Phoenix. | Supplied Welcomed by Ela Gandhi, the granddaughter of the esteemed leader Mahatma Gandhi at the Gandhi Settlement, Morolong and the youth explored Gandhi's significant contributions to the anti-apartheid struggle.

“His ideology and actions set a powerful example in our fight for equality,” Morolong said. Morolong also affirmed the influence of Gandhi’s legacy on South Africa's path to freedom. Moving to the Ohlange Institute, a site of historical importance where Nelson Mandela cast his first democratic vote in 1994, the group was reminded of the momentous first elections. The site also serves as a tribute to Dr Langalibelele Dube, the first president of the African National Congress, whose efforts were pivotal in the anti-apartheid movement.

Deputy Minister of the Presidency Kenny Morolong with school pupils and youth at the Gandhi Settlement in Phoenix. | Supplied At KwaMuhle Museum, learners were confronted with the harsh realities of apartheid and the systemic indignities faced by Black South Africans, particularly in urban areas. The exhibits stirred discussions on the 1949 riots and the socio-political complexities that set neighbours against each other, igniting further dialogue on healing and collective memory. Following this insightful historical exploration, Morolong engaged with local initiatives by sponsoring the Film and Publications Board Advocacy and Outreach on Digital Safety and providing South African flags and passports to learners at Umfume Primary School, fostering a sense of patriotism and pride in their heritage. WhatsApp your views on this story at 071 485 7995.