Youth uplifted with career master-classes and health checks in Cato Manor

Durban — An inspiring youth community expo, organised by the Innovation Festival Durban, was held in Cato Manor on Friday. The event showcased 25 non-profit organisations dedicated to enhancing the lives of youth through invaluable resources, such as Curriculum vitae (CV) drafting assistance, health checks, and career master classes.

The atmosphere buzzed with optimism as attendees were introduced to various initiatives aimed at empowering them for a better future. Among the key contributors was Sabelo Mnyandu, an intern at Ikamva Youth NGO. Having offered extra classes in Maths and English to unemployed youth and students since 2003, Mnyandu highlighted the significance of collaboration. “The objective for us for attending this expo was to partner with other organisations, network and tutor the youth,” said Mnyandu.

Officials introduced guests to various initiatives aimed at empowering them for a better future. | Supplied Precious Ngcobo, operations manager of the Mkhumbane Schools Project, was also present to advocate for health and well-being. Her organisation aims to instil values of abstinence and raise awareness about the challenges youths face such as teenage pregnancy through interactive programmes like the Girls' Club. “Children mostly spend time at school and they do not spend much time with their parents as they go about their day-to-day duties. That is why it is important to talk to them about the challenges they might be facing, give them career advice early before they choose subjects,” said Ngcobo. Among the innovators at the expo was Patrick Nothal, Research and Impact Lead at Innovate Durban, which has been nurturing young ideas since 2016.

“Anyone from the community can come here for free. Mostly unemployed youth come here, and we assist them with our various programmes and we also scale up entrepreneurs who are starting up,” said Nothal. He further emphasised the importance of community support, stating that the organisations present were all part of a larger community of practice, dedicated to uplifting and assisting the local area. The synergy of local NGOs, passionate interns, and proactive community members created a sense of hope and empowerment that resonated throughout the expo.