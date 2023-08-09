Durban — Youtuber Sibu Mpanza has asked South Africans to assist him and his family to transport the body of his mother from Cape Town to Mpumalanga. His mother was fatally wounded last week while transporting her grandchildren to school during the violent taxi strike in Western Cape.

In an emotional six-minute Youtube video, Mpanza said he could not divulge more details as there are still investigations going on. He said that on Thursday, at around 6.30am, he received a call from his sister telling him that his mom had been shot at a stop street 100 metres away from their neighbourhood in Mandalay. He said upon hearing this, he rushed to the airport to book a flight to Cape Town, hoping that he would be by his mom’s bedside in hospital.

“I was actually informed that she had died on the scene,” he said. Mpanza said his mother took his niece and nephew to school every morning as she was a teacher at another school nearby. “On this particular morning, she left at the same time she always leaves and used the same route she is always using. On their way, less than 10 minutes after they left the house, they stopped at a stop street and were cut off by a cab,” he said.

He said they did not think much of it as it is always a busy morning. He said this was until someone got off the back of the cab and came to point a gun at his mother. “He proceeded to shoot her five times, and went back into the car and left. My main objective is to take my mother home to Mpumalanga for her burial this weekend,” he said.

He added that after Covid-19, his mother could not keep up with paying some of her policies. The Cape Argus reported on the incident last week and said the children were left unharmed. Police spokesperson in the province, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, said they were investigating the motive behind the attack.