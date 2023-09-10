Zandile Gumede condemns the killing of men by women

Durban — The former mayor of eThekwini Municipality, Zandile Gumede, has condemned women killing their husbands, following the arrest of widow Faith Nongcebo Ntombela, for allegedly masterminding the killing of her husband, Captain Zwelakhe Ntombela, who was a metro cop. Gumede said this at a Women’s Empowerment dialogue which took place at Stable theatre on Friday.

She said this event was aimed to close off Women’s Month and to celebrate the start of Heritage Month. She said a lot has happened to women, some being killed raped and abused. “What has affected us the most now is the matter of a woman who is alleged to have planned the assassination of her husband. If this is indeed true, this is not good because we as women are the ones who bear our children and raise them. If our husbands are facing any problems we should also comfort and assist them,” she said. She said this was a disgrace to women. Moreover, she said such dialogues are important to encourage, educate and empower women and the young ones.

She said the two zones, Gedleyihlekisa and Victoria Mxenge, saw how women were brutally killed in August, which is Women’s Month, and she decided that women should meet up and pray together. “Instead of celebrating ourselves and have celebrations there was a bloodbath, women and children were killed and raped,” said Gumede. These incidents seemed to increase during this month, she said. Furthermore, she encouraged women to pray and not forget where they are coming from.

A woman, who is part of the Neighbourhood Watch Ntathu Mkhwanazi, said women needed to come together and be united so that men would not have too much power to abuse them. She said as the Neighbourhood Watch they made sure that they protect women in their communities who come back late from work so they do not have to walk alone. She said they operate at Inanda, Ntuzuma and uMlazi. The women at this event prayed for Gumede as they said she was facing a hard journey. Gumede together with her co-accused are facing charges of fraud and corruption. Her trial would resume in October.