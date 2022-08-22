Zandile Gumede fed up with trial postponements

Durban — Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede said she was expecting no postponement, adding court appearances were a financial strain. “We are tired of these ups and downs. Lawyers cost money, also dressing up and coming to court costs. I hope that today we will be charged, so we can know what charges we are facing as the politicians because we are not connected to any tenders,” Gumede said outside the Durban High Court.

Story continues below Advertisement

She added the financial strain had led her to making payment arrangements with her lawyers. “My lawyers and I agreed for me to pay little by little, as this matter has been dragging on. Although I cannot comment any further as the matter is sub judice, I am not okay with these continuous postponements.” Gumede and 21 others are accused of several charges, including conspiracy to commit corruption, fraud, money laundering and contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.