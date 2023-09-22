Zimbali ‘businessman’ linked to dodgy dealings

Durban — While Nkululeko Mkhize was a successful businessman to some, his life was not without controversy. This surfaced after he was shot dead at one of his posh residences, in Zimbali Coastal Estate, on Wednesday.

Mkhize was fatally wounded amid allegations of links to a drug cartel and for allegedly being linked to the mass shooting incident in Richard’s Bay, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Thursday. The incident occurred at his Zimbali Estate residence, as he has another residence he alternates with at Mzingazi Estate in Richards Bay. “Police officers from the KwaZulu-Natal Stability Unit operationalised intelligence regarding the whereabouts of suspects who were alleged to have been linked with the killing of five people at a parking lot in Richards Bay CBD on Tuesday morning,” said KZN spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said.

While the mystery surrounding his earnings continues, Mkhize became popular and caught public attention in 2021 when he gifted R1.5 million in cash at a traditional bridal shower, in a traditional game of “indishi”. Colonel Netshiunda reported the discovery of six firearms and over a 1 000 rounds of ammunition at the scene. “Our officers, leveraging intelligence, located suspects believed to be involved in Tuesday’s Richards Bay killings. Upon entering the residence, they faced immediate gunfire from the suspects,” he said.

“The police retaliated, resulting in two suspects, including Mkhize, succumbing to their injuries.” The Independent Police Investigative Directorate has been roped in for an investigation. The manhunt for potential additional suspects is in progress.

Francois Schoeman, the CEO of Ballito Estate, commented on the incident. “We’re aware one of our residents was embroiled in a criminal case. It’s a relief that our estate is now free from such elements,” he said. The life and earnings of Mkhize have recently sparked curiosity and the exact nature of his business dealings and the sources of his wealth remain a matter of speculation.