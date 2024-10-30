Zulu prince assures the nation of King Misuzulu’s safety and well-being following road accident

Durban — King Misuzulu’s close aide Prince Simphiwe Zulu has also confirmed the king’s well-being after his convoy was involved in a collision with an Abaqalusi Local Municipality traffic vehicle. Speaking to the Daily News on Wednesday, Prince Zulu said the king was in good health and would appear in public, on Wednesday, for the planned opening of a new mall.

This comes after the Zulu Royal family issued a statement reporting the incident and that King Misuzulu is well following the crash. King Misuzulu and his entourage were on their way to Vryheid northern KwaZulu-Natal for the official opening ceremony of the newly built Princess Mkabayi Mall. Traditional Prime Minister to the Zulu Nation and Monarch Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi said the king was well and emerged unscathed after the accident.

He said the king’s convoy was involved in a minor road accident on the R34. Buthelezi said he spoke to His Majesty on Tuesday night and the king was in high spirits and conveyed to him that the whole incident was minor. “On behalf of the Royal family, I wish to assure the nation that there is no cause for concern regarding His Majesty the King’s wellbeing. His Majesty will continue with his normal daily schedule of activities by presiding over the official opening of the Princess Mkabayi Regional Mall in Vryheid this morning,” Buthelezi said.

He added that the South African Police Services will conduct their routine investigation to determine the cause and circumstances of the road incident. Meanwhile, in an unrelated matter, in August King Misuzulu’s former spokesperson Prince Thulani Zulu survived a horrific car crash. Prince Zulu was travelling on John Ross highway from Richards Bay to Empangeni when another car smashed into his car.