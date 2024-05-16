Zulu prince is in MK Party’s corner

Durban — Prince Mandlakapheli Zulu, the spokesperson of the Zulu royal faction backing Prince Simakade for the throne, has officially joined the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) ahead of the May 29 election. This comes as the MKP, which is backed by former president Jacob Zuma, is rocked by internal squabbling between the former president and Jabulani Khumalo, who claims that he founded the party.

Prince Zulu, who has been seen tailing Zuma on his recent campaign trails, confirmed to the Daily News this week that he had joined the MKP. “Yes, I have decided to join the uMkhonto weSizwe Party. This is a party that is our last resort to restore the dignity of the African child. “A lot of bad things are happening in our country and it is time for us to change the government we have.”

Prince Zulu of the Ngudwini royal house in Eshowe, northern KwaZulu-Natal, lauded Zuma’s “success” while in government, and lambasted the current government for its “failures”. Without mincing his words, he added: “This is our opportunity as Africans to show the ANC that we are fed up and the status quo has to change. We have to vote to change the government and remove the ANC from power.” He accused the ANC government led by President Cyril Ramaphosa of allegedly meddling in the affairs of the royal household as the bitter feud for the throne between Prince Simakade and King Misuzulu kaZwelithini continued.

The government had repeatedly refuted the allegations of meddling in royal affairs. The battle for the throne is a subject of legal battle despite King Misuzulu’s coronation in 2022. As parties pump up their election campaigns, the MKP will hold its last election rally on Saturday at the Orlando Stadium.