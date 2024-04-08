Zuma and Injeje leader make peace

Durban — The uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) and Injeje yabeNguni group leader Phumlani Mfeka have smoked the peace pipe following former president Jacob Zuma’s intervention. After a three-day meeting with Zuma in Nkandla a few days ago, the Injeje leader announced that he had rescinded his earlier decision to withdraw his name from the parliamentary list under the MKP.

Mfeka told the Daily News on Sunday that the party refused his request to withdraw his candidacy, therefore Mfeka will be an active party member and remain on the list. In an explosive letter penned to the national leadership, including Zuma, Mfeka claimed that Zuma had lost control of the party and that it was now run by ANC opportunists who had infiltrated the party. Thus Mfeka announced his withdrawal from the list. He also said he would not be actively involved in the party but remained a member.

Mfeka, who is the founder of the Injeje yabeNguni socio-political group that champions African nationalism, had accused a senior ANC national executive committee member from KwaZulu-Natal of using several former ANC members in the MKP as his proxies. Mfeka did not name the member but revealed that former ANC and SA National Civic Organisation leader Thulani Gamede was among the “spies” of the ANC NEC member. Gamede has denied the allegations. Mfeka had said his decision to withdraw his name from the list was informed by his group’s investigation report which revealed that Zuma appeared to have lost control of the party, and a lack of transparency on the list nominations.

He said there had been no consultations on who was to be on the parliamentary and provincial legislatures’ lists, saying it had been decided by a few opportunists who had taken control of the organisation. He said he was called on his cellphone by Gamede at the last minute to bring his ID so he could be included in the parliamentary list. “I was called on March 7, which was the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s deadline for the submission of the lists. I asked myself why I was called by Gamede, just a regional convener, not by Muzi Ntshingila, who is head of elections. I got suspicious but I accepted that my name be included on the list,” said Mfeka.

Gamede is the convener of the party in the eThekwini region. Mfeka questioned the MK’s source of funding. He said they were all surprised and asked themselves who funded the first and successful party rally in KwaXimba, west of Durban. It had come to their attention that the rally was funded by business people aligned with the opportunists who were now in control of MK, he said.

Party insiders said the cracks in the party and Mfeka’s outburst could have serious consequences for the party’s performance in the May 29 elections if not swiftly addressed, as unhappiness among Zuma supporters grew. Mfeka’s return was said to be a boost for the MKP since through his Injeje group, he wielded influence over traditional leaders whom Zuma regarded as a very important constituency. Mfeka was said to have on several occasions led amakhosi and headmen to Nkandla to meet Zuma and many had endorsed the party. The MK has avoided an elective conference, fearing disunity flaring. It says it will hold the conference after the elections.