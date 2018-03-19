Durban - Nine government officials from the Department of Home Affairs (DHA) and the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) were arrested during a pre-dawn raid on Friday. The arrests come after a surveillance operation that lasted nearly two years, following claims of corrupt activities between the two departments.

General Kehla Sitole, SAPS National Commissioner, said the officials were allegedly involved in illegally releasing at least 36 female parolees over a period of more than a year, without following proper procedures. Police are searching for a 10 person while the 11th official has since died in a car crash.

“The foreign parolees, most of whom were drug smugglers or drug mules, had to be released and deported to their country of origin through Lindela deportation centre. Instead they were sent directly to the Johannesburg Department of Home Affairs regional office for an unprocedural and illegal early release,” he said.

Sitole said some of the illegally released parolees and ex-convicts made their own travel arrangements when they left South Africa. Others remained in South Africa. Six of them have been rearrested and it has since emerged that these six had no intention of leaving South Africa.

“Moreover, the benefit of this for the parolees is that they would be free to do as they please, they would not need to report to the authorities of their country of origin and some would continue with their smuggling activities. The investigation further revealed that, South African officials were paid in cash or into their bank accounts from the parolees families or friends. At times, the officials would demand bribes of the amount of R3 000 for those from African countries and R6 000 for those from outside Africa,” Sitole said.

According to detailed investigations by the anti-corruption team, the suspects from Correctional Services compiled fraudulent parole documents which enabled their co-conspirators at Home Affairs to create false release documents to assist the inmates to leave South Africa or remain in the country. In light of this, the Minister of Home Affairs has directed the department to review the internal control measures as well as delegation of powers.

Sitole said the six parolees who were rearrested included three Guyana nationals who were arrested for narcotics related offenses and one Zambian who was incarcerated for narcotics as well as two Zimbabweans who were arrested for theft.

The other illegally released parolees includes women from Guyana, Congo, Nigeria, Ghana, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Lesotho.

Sitole said initially 26 corrupt officials were identified, however, after extensive consultations with the Directorate for Public Prosecutions it was decided that there was overwhelming evidence to indict 11 officials.

The accused are set to appear in court on Monday.

Sitole commended the work of the anti-corruption team.

“We are equally pleased to announce that more and more of such coordinated operations of this magnitude will be conducted. We would like to send a strong message to everyone that we are indeed serious about rooting out corruption inside and outside of our ranks. The business of squeezing crime to zero continues,” Sitole said.

Daily News