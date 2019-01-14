File picture: SAPS Twitter

Durban - Hijackers took a Durban man on a nightmare drive before abandoning the vehicle in Springfield Park in the early hours of Monday morning. Blue Security community and media liaison officer Andreas Mathios said an armed response officer responded to a property in Fyfe Road following a hijacking in the area during the early hours of Monday morning.

“The resident advised our officer and a backup officer who attended the scene that two men, who upon investigation turned out to be victims of a hijacking, had arrived at her gate and pointed them out further down the road,” Mathios said.

“When our officers approached them the men informed them that they had been hijacked after three armed suspects ambushed them. The suspects had jumped out of the bushes at the side of the road and hijacked them of the vehicle, taking a third victim hostage,” Mathios said.

“The victims gave the officers a description of the hijacked vehicle and they immediately left the scene in search of the hijacked vehicle which they located parked in Intersite Avenue where the suspects had gone to draw cash at an ATM. The victim was found unharmed, standing outside the vehicle. The suspects had fled the scene on foot over a pedestrian bridge that crosses the Umgeni River,” Mathios said.

Metro SAPS and the K9 unit attended the scene of the crime.

“No arrests have been reported at this stage,” Mathios said.

Daily News



