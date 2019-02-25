Durban - Police are investigating a case of murder after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to his mouth in Chatsworth over the weekend. According to KZN police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala, the body of the 50-year-old victim was discovered by a passerby in Lilac Street, Crossmoor.

"On 23 February 2019 at 10:30 am, a body of a 50-year-old man was found with one gunshot wound to his mouth."

According to Gwala the man's vehicle was later found abandoned in the Moorton area.

Gwala said a case of murder had been opened and no arrests had been made by Monday.

On Monday three people were killed in a mass shooting in the Durban CBD.

Six people were also injured. The scene is still active.

Rescue Care Paramedics spokesman, Garrith Jamieson said the shooting took place at an apartment block in Baker Street in the city centre near the Durban High Court.

This is a developing story. Update to follow.

