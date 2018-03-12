The money and drugs seized during a raid in Phoenix last week. Pic : Se-Anne Rall

Durban - Three people, accused of operating a drug cartel in Phoenix, were denied bail. On Friday, Kevin Periasamy, his wife, Desiree Periasamy and his brother, Calvin Periasamy made an appearance in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court where the decision was announced.

The Periasamys, along with Jason Alexander, Shaun Mawesa, Justin Williams and Vuyani Nyawose were arrested in January following a joint operation between various police specialised units including the Hawks. Alexander, Mawesa, Williams and Nyawose have since abandoned their bail application.

On January 25, the task force made their way to the couple’s Phoenix home where they recovered R97 156 in cash, two pistols, a shotgun, 64 live rounds of ammunition, 1 836 heroin caps, 138 heroin straws, 80 large crack cocaine pieces, 30 mandrax tablets, three bags cocaine, two Ecstasy pills and 186g of dagga.

They are accused of being a part of the “Bloods” gang which is believed to have a network that spans across the country. A day after the Periasamys were arrested, police arrested the couple's 19-year-old daughter for drug possession. She has since been released on bail.

Daily News