Durban - Residents have been warned not to use Cutting Beach, along the south coast of Durban, for recreational activities until further notice.

The eThekwini Municipality said two process units at the Southern Wastewater Treatment Works, which discharge effluent into the Indian Ocean, failed during recent heavy rains.

Tozi Mthethwa, eThekwini Municipality’s Communications Unit Head, said there was a mechanical failure of two pumps at low level sump that pumps effluent out to the sea. The two units had to be put offline to effect necessary repairs, resulting in the overloading of the low level sump and thus carry-over onto the Merebank’s Cuttings Beach.

“Both units are currently being repaired and are expected to be back online early next week. Overflow to the beach has subsided due to low incoming flows and the effluent is currently contained in the low level sump,” said Mthethwa.

Ednick Msweli, Head of Water and Sanitation said the effluent will be aerated to increase oxygen levels and to assist aquatic life.

“It will also be monitored and sampled daily with samples being sent to the laboratory for testing. The community is prohibited from using Cuttings Beach for fishing or any other recreational activities during this period. The affected areas will be demarcated with relevant signage and the Municipality will undertake all necessary action to ensure that the situation is normalised as soon as possible,” said Msweli.

This is not the first time Cuttings Beach has been affected.

At the beginning of March, fishermen who make a living fishing at Cuttings Beach said they could not put food on the table because sewerage and litter are killing the fish or chasing them away.

At the time, Mthethwa had said no illegal dumping had been reported about the beach in concern.

She also said a team from the parks, recreation and culture unit was dispatched to check for any discharge or leak from the temporary public toilets at Cuttings Beach, and none was found.

