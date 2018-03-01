Durban - Two officials from the eThekwini Municipality implicated in the Urine-Diversion (UD) toilets scandal were suspended on Thursday and opposition parties said more heads should roll in the next few months.

Municipal manager Sipho Nzuza made the suspension announcement on Thursday at a press briefing.

He was responding to allegations of corruption and maladministration plaguing the city with the awarding of two contracts: the manufacturing and distribution of orange recycling bags and the supply, delivery and construction of UD toilets to certain wards in the city.

The Sunday Tribune reported this week that two senior officials at eThekwini Municipality allegedly authorised pre-payment of R36.1 million to four companies that failed to supply toilet facilities to impoverished communities.

According to the report, by the city’s Integrity and Investigative Unit (CIIU), 2 200 UD toilets were to be supplied to communities and schools in 31 rural and semi-urban municipal wards, including KwaXimba, Cato Ridge and KwaNyuswa.

Another thorn in the city’s side was the forensic investigation into the awarding of a contract for R90 million to supply orange recycling bags to the city.

The CIIU has found that the tender process was fraught with irregularities.

The award was made to a company that lacked experience and the technical knowledge. The investigator’s report, leaked to The Mercury, found that Persian Star Investments 11 CC was “wrongly awarded this tender” based on misrepresentations it made of its capacity to handle the contract.

Persian Star Investments 11 CC continuously failed to meet its end of the deal, resulting in the city running out of these bags.

Introduced a decade ago, the award-winning orange bag recycling programme is an initiative to promote recycling to reduce waste at landfills and to promote the separation of waste at source.

Nzuza said he would act against those who violated the Municipal Finance Management Act and those who flouted council processes. He has instituted disciplinary processes against those implicated, pending further investigation, and laid criminal charges.

“Additional work still has to be done as a number of these corruption allegations will be under criminal investigation. We must also give the accused a chance to respond to the allegations. The municipality will co-operate with various law enforcement agencies that may have a vested interest in some of the matters,” Nzuza said.

Mdu Nkosi, an IFP councillor and member of the city’s executive committee (Exco), said he was still awaiting a response to questions he had sent city management on February19, regarding the tenders. Nkosi said he also wanted the city to make available the water-loss insurance tender.

“They push things under the rug. There are many unscrupulous activities taking place. We will fight for them to be brought to the fore. We are the eyes and ears of the people. If more reports are leaked more officials will be fingered for corruption,” Nkosi said.

Zwakele Mncwango, provincial leader of the DA, said the officials became scapegoats in a much broader scheme.

“Officials are being put under political pressure to pass these processes. Investigators must establish who is doing this pressuring. Officials are scared to speak out. Eventually, their frustration leads to leaked reports. The city tried to hide these two tender reports. When these reports are leaked it is then we see the devastation. More officials must be suspended,” Mncwango said.

Daily News