Durban - If you ever happen to discover an old relic that looks like a bomb, do not play with it or handle it.

This was the advice given by bomb experts after the discovery of a World War 2 mortar bomb at weekend at a home in Winston Park.

Solly Solomon, a bomb disposal expert with almost 30 years of experience, said if a person sees an explosive, they should mark where it is and call the police bomb squad are trained to deal with explosives.

“Don’t touch it,” he said.

Solomon who also works with the United Nations said although this was normally found in war-torn parts of Africa, there were many cases in South Africa where people get injured by ordnances. The managing director at Knights Training Solutions said in parts of Pretoria people were still discovering live ordnance.

Unfortunately, some poor people take this ordnances to scrapyards to sell the metal. “It is a bigger problem than people realise,” he said.

In the case of the mortar bomb that was discovered, it normally had about 60 grams of explosives with a “killing radius” of 150 metres, Solomon said.

People close to the mortar had an “excellent” chance of dying he said.

Even for people who are not killed by the mortar, they would likely be maimed or suffer severe injuries he said.

For this type of bomb, experts, wearing full protective gear would be work with the device from a distance of between 400 and 500 metres.

In this case they would also build a shelter with sandbags or take the bomb away in a bomb-proof vehicle.

According to the Landmine and Cluster Munition Monitor, in 2016, there were 8605 deaths from mines and explosive remnants of war.

Colonel Pat Acutt, a senior staff officer of the Defence Reserves in KZN at the South African National Defence Force, also said people should be cautious around ordnance.

“First thing to remember is that explosives do not have a lifetime. In other words, they can still be live 100 years later,” he said.

What was also essential is that ultra care needs to be taken when it came to handling it. “Old explosives can still kill,” Acutt said.

Acutt said because it was rusted, this meant that the action spring must activate the plunger, and because one can’t see the inside of the bomb it was difficult to tell if it was a dud or not. One should always assume that it could explode at any time no matter how old it is.



Daily News