Durban - A week after an attack on the Imam Hussain Mosque in Verulam which left one dead last Thursday, and the motive behind the attack is still a mystery.

There is plenty of speculation; it was an act of terrorism, it was the result of deep-seated divisions within the Muslim community, or it was the result of money having gone missing. But as yet, there are no firm answers.

The Jamiatul Ulama - Council of Muslim Theologians - said the nature of the attack on the mosque raised suspicions.

However, according to Maulana Abdullah Khan, the KZN administrator of the group, the speculation was not helping to solve the crime.

“We have seen so many different reports about the attack. Our leaders from Cape Town visited the area, and they were very surprised by the attack.

“Yes, differences exist, but they are academic. The doctrines are different, but that doesn’t justify the violence, because it will hamper progress in our spiritual work. This is common in the Middle East, because of the imperial forces, and we will not tolerate that in our country,” Khan said during a press briefing at the organisation’s offices in Springfield yesterday.

He warned communities to be more vigilant and to remain cautious about security during this month of Ramadaan.

Maulana Rafiek Mohamed, secretary of the organisation, said the nature of the attack raised a lot of questions.

“The barbarity of it would seem (to indicate) someone was trying to deviate attention from something. Another matter of concern is the discovery of the so-called bomb days after the actual attack, something which was not found on the day of the incident, despite the police being there. Again, there should have been CCTV footage, but we have not heard if it was raised,” Mohamed said.

During the attack, two people were injured, and a third died in hospital after his throat was slit by the attackers.

On Sunday, three days after the attack, a device believed to be a bomb was found at the mosque.

UKZN’s Dr Lubna Nadvi, a scholar in political science with an interest in African, South African, Middle Eastern and Asian politics, including political Islam, said it was difficult to definitively establish whether the attack on the mosque was an act of terrorism or inspired by sectarian differences.

“In fact, to assume anything at this point is not at all helpful as these assumptions only create fear and anxiety in the community. It is only once the Hawks have completed their investigations that we will have some further answers.

“There is a lot of speculation currently circulating, and that just adds to the nervousness that may exist among residents who live in the Verulam area,” Nadvi said.

She said terrorism was usually characterised by attacks on large numbers of civilians in a public place to cause maximum damage and had some political motive. Usually, the perpetrators openly took credit for the attack.

“The modus operandi of the Verulam act was to target the imam of the mosque and the muezzin, as well as a resident who went to assist those who were being attacked.

“The attack was not carried out during the actual prayer gathering where there would have been more people injured.

“Therefore, there could be multiple reasons behind the attack, and we must wait for the outcome of the Hawks’ investigation to have some certainty on the matter,” she said.

The Hawks said they were still investigating and that no arrests had been made.

Community members who lived near the mosque were reported to have been moved to a safe place after what was believed to be a bomb was found.

The Commission for the Promotion of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities condemned the “senseless killing” and attack of people at the mosque.

Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva, chairperson of the commission, said it was senseless for anyone to attack and murder defenceless people gathered at a place of worship.

“As a commission, we believe that there can never be any justifiable reason for anyone to take someone’s life, especially as every human being has a fundamental right to life, which should be respected by all. We appeal to community members to contact the law enforcement agencies with any information which may help them to arrest the perpetrators,” she said.

Azaad Seedat, chairperson and founder of the mosque, said the rumours were “nonsense”, especially the one about funding from Iran.

“These speculations are dangerous and we’d rather leave everything in the hands of the Hawks. If there was money at the mosque, then we wouldn’t be having problems,” Seedat said.

Daily News