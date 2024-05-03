A Rise Mzansi government can help the people of KZN put food on the table

The rising levels of inequality in South Africa reignite the words of Jacques Diouf who said that “Hunger is not an issue of charity. It is an issue of justice”. Indeed the issues associated with hunger and the provision of food for our people cannot be void of justice and this is why as Rise Mzansi we are advocating for new leaders of society who will tackle the issue of food insecurity in this country and KwaZulu-Natal in particular and deliver a better life for our people. Unemployment is on an upward trajectory and unfortunately, this means that millions of South Africans are condemned to destitution and a future that is without any prospects in this current dispensation. We have more people benefiting from the social grant system as opposed to those who are working, contributing through taxes and are able to self-sustain.

Perhaps the hindrance to the progression and what strips the dignity of people is the inability to self-sustain and provide for their families. The dependency cycle created by the failed ANC government has further entrenched the poverty cycle in our country and the spillover effects are the social ills witnessed through substance abuse, high crime levels and unemployed young people. KwaZulu-Natal is one of the biggest provinces in South Africa with a population of over 12 million people according to the census report of 2022. With unemployment captured at 32.9% in the province, it paints a bleak picture because it means that residents of KZN are unable to live a long, healthy dignified life as these are dependent on one’s ability to take care of themselves which requires financial means. Unfortunately, the economic outlook in KZN means that older people are still working to feed their families as opposed to the younger generation taking over. There are no jobs and the situation is exacerbated by the 35-year entry-level job limit which shuts a significant portion of society out of accessing economic opportunities.

These are the makings of a government that has no plan for its people, one that cannot build communities that are designed for success. You see it in our education system that is reproducing employees and little to no emphasis on teaching skills that can assist our people become employers and not depend solely on seeking employment in a shrinking economy. The people of KZN are talented and a Rise Mzansi government would take full advantage of that for the benefit of the people. Rise Mzansi would focus on creating dignified employment and assisting our people to self-sustain. The people of this province have access to vast arable land that they can use to farm on a subsistence and commercial level. The unreliable water supply and lack of electricity make it impossible for our people to fully exploit the land that should ideally provide food, employment and shelter. If we can turn our focus to land we can deal with the issue of the 35-year exclusion. We can deal with malnutrition as our people would be able to produce healthy food from their gardens.

Nutritious food is key to dealing with the issue of stunting experienced by hundreds of school kids across the province of KZN. A situation that can be remedied through the provision of food. By producing their own food and trading on a small and eventually large scale, many households will naturally wean off the social relief system and restore their dignity by demonstrating the ability to self-sustain. The cost of living continues to rise while ordinary South Africans battle to put food on the table. Through the re-imagining of the school system to one that favours technical skills and creates a conducive environment for farming and self-sustenance, the people of KwaZulu-Natal will regain their dignity. This however, requires a government with a plan, one that is geared at creating successful communities as it is only through creating multiple opportunities that this country can reach its full potential. Nonkululeko Hlongwane-Mhlongo is the KwaZulu-Natal Rise Mzansi premier candidate.