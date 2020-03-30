A South African family locked down in Europe: How we are beating boredom

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

LETTER:

Name: Aslam Khan Name: Aslam Khan Age : 43 Occupation: Product Design Manager

Number in family : 6

Living in Belgium

SA Origin : Tongaat

THIS week was all about adjustment. The initial feel of an extra-long weekend started to wane and was replaced by a more pragmatic approach to getting through the week.

For me it still feels like business as usual as video conferencing replaces meetings amid the abundance of connectivity options to the world.

Our open-plan kitchen and family room area has become command central. The kids do most of their schoolwork there and we have two exercise bikes set up, with our television and gaming close by. We spend a lot of our day there, playing games, learning and teaching, my wife acting as our personal Covid-19 news centre, giving updates on Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium and South Africa.

It helps us get through the days as they get longer, literally.

My wife saw the perfect opportunity to start the “Lente poetsen” or “Spring cleaning” routine, so picture the whole family clearing cobwebs and washing walls and doors - a welcome break from the daily routine.

On Thursday, Belgian authorities announced a further extension to the April 3 lockdown end date - to April 19.

So we are now in sync with our family back home on a 21-day countdown.

Cue the flood of emoji quizzes and lockdown memes, the latter with a South African flavour which is sorely missed.

We try not to get too stuck on the grim lockdown details, rather sharing details of how we passed the day and which series we would binge watch together. I also let my wife live out a lifelong fantasy by allowing her to cut my hair.

Not having to face anyone outside your immediate family gives you that courage.

Thankfully she did a great job!

Daily News