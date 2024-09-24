A South African’s odyssey in Ningxia, China

How does one even begin to collect and condense 5 000 years of history over six days into a story that will capture the hearts and imaginations of African people across the world who are eager to learn about a region that is the heart and soul of China, where its ancient history meets today’s modern civilisation? As a South African from humble beginnings in the dusty streets of Inanda in Durban, I was faced with this opportunity to convey the message and execute the task first-hand.

My journey to Ningxia, China, revealed striking similarities between my homeland and this remarkable region. Although different in many ways, I was in awe at the similarities between my home province of KwaZulu-Natal and that of Ningxia and its people. From the diverse natural landscapes to the rich cultural heritage and film-friendly infrastructure, it was magnificent to witness and come to terms with this new home away from. Ningxia’s historical tourism attractions and its status of being the film capital of the East is what made me fall in love with the region’s history that dates from an incredible 5 000 years.

Ningxia’s Zhenbeibu Western Film Studio has established itself as a hub for Chinese film productions. With more than 300 films and TV series under its belt, the studio boasts realistic sets, luxury hotels and entertainment options. The West Film City of Zhenbeiburg is one of the top 10 film and television establishments in China, attracting many well-known directors, actors, producers and students who venture into filming. Often referred to as the cradle of film and television, the studio has pioneered the movie industry and has had a global impact. Films such as “Red Sorghum”, “Treasure Hunter” and “A Chinese Odyssey” were shot and filmed there. From a global perspective, Chinese film has played an important role in Africa and the rest of the world.

It has also influenced American hip hop and entertainment, with groups such as Wu-Tang Clan dominating the charts with their kung-fu themed Wu-Tang (36 Chambers) album and other works from their catalogue. The province of Ningxia is also the heart of China’s agricultural economy. It offers cultural and natural attractions, growing film industries that have potential for international collaboration and economic development Located in north-western China, Ningxia is nestled in the upper reaches of the Yellow River, north of the Huangtu Plateau, and bordered by the Liupan and Helan Mountains. The strategic location has made Ningxia an ideal settlement since prehistoric times.

Archaeological evidence dates human presence in Ningxia from 40 000 years ago. Early nomadic tribes developed tools, pottery and agriculture, leveraging the Yellow River’s life-giving water. The Han Dynasty’s (206BCE to 24CE) migration policy spurred growth, attracting skilled craftsmen and promoting trade. Ningxia’s ancient routes, Xiaoguan Road and Lingzhou Road, played a vital role in connecting Chinese and Western cultures through trade and exchange. The Silk Road’s impact is celebrated, with the pack horse and camel symbolising the ancient network. During the Tang Dynasty (618 to 907CE), women’s fashion and customs reflected a bold, outgoing spirit. Historical records and literature describe women riding horses, and archaeological findings reveal exquisite porcelain and terracotta figurines.

Also unique to Ningxia is the The Yellow River, also known as the Huang He. It is China’s second-longest river and one of the world’s oldest and most historically significant waterways. It has been the heart of China’s agricultural sector spanning 3 000 years, flowing approximately 5 464km from its source in the Kunlun Mountains to its delta on the Yellow Sea. The majestic entity has played a pivotal role in shaping China’s history, culture and economy. According to information from China Water, its geological features include: originating in the Tibetan Plateau, flowing through the Loess Plateau, known for its fertile soil, and forming the Yellow River Delta, a vital wetland ecosystem Historical evidence shows that Yellow River has been the lifeblood of Chinese civilisation for millennia.

The Yellow River basin is considered the birthplace of Chinese civilisation, with archaeological evidence dating back to the Paleolithic Era (c. 1.7 million BCE). It is also said to have been the site of China’s first dynasty in 2100BCE and played a crucial role in the Silk Road trade route. Today, the vibrant region boasts the Ningxia Night Market, rich cultural heritage sites, diverse natural landscapes, film-friendly infrastructure (Zhenbeibu Western Film Studio) a booming agricultural economy and a growing tourism industry. Ningxia’s warm hospitality and stunning attractions have made it my new home away from home. I encourage fellow travellers to explore this hidden gem, experiencing the convergence of ancient history and modern charm.

With that said, my odyssey in Ningxia has broadened my perspective, revealing the power of cultural exchange. Ayanda Mdluli is the Editor of Daily News.