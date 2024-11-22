A true legend and man for all seasons

This is my tribute to a true legend of medicine, community and resistance. Dr Perisamy Neelaphithambaran Govender, affectionately known as PN, was a legend in every sense—an esteemed medical professional, a trailblazer in the fight against apartheid, a pioneering father of anti-apartheid medical movements, and a staunch advocate for socio-economic justice. His contributions to both medicine and society were monumental, but his impact extended far beyond the hospital walls.

He was also a profound author, a literary scholar, and a stalwart—a true man for all seasons. It was an immense honour to have worked with Govender when he chose me to write, edit, and publish his proposed books. The manuscripts remain in my private library, but unfortunately, I could not continue with some of the newer contributors to the project. Govender passed away on November 16, 2024, a significant date—164 years after his stoic forebears first arrived in Durban as indentured sugar labourers.

His legacy is deeply intertwined with the story of the Indian community in South Africa. Born in the Fynnland, Bluff area, he was a key figure in shaping the lives of Durban's Indian population. His role as a medical professional in both the public and private sectors was extraordinary. Not only did he serve as the Chairman at R.K.Khan Hospital, but he also worked tirelessly to improve healthcare services, often standing at the forefront of protests against the deteriorating state of our health system. He was one of the founders of the privately owned Chatsmed Hospital.

In 2020, the UKZN Nelson Mandela School of Medicine in Durban gave him a human rights award, aged 86, presented to him by ANC health minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi. Govender was more than just a doctor. He was an ambassador for the Tamil language and culture, proudly advocating for his heritage. Few knew that he was also a racing car driver, with a mini sports car parked proudly in the driveway of his home in Silverglen. And let us not forget that he was the first doctor to establish a practice in the high-rise flats next to our Alma Mater, Merebank High School.

Govender was an incredible man who left an indelible mark on all who knew him. His legacy will continue to inspire generations of medical professionals, community leaders, and advocates for justice. The writer, Marlan Padayachee, served under Dr Govender as the Board Member and Spokesperson: RK Khan Hospital (2001-2020), and Merebank resident (1960-1990). The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media or IOL.