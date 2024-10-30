Is the African National Congress (ANC) scoring an 'own goal' by choosing Russia over America as a better friend? Ironically, the ANC's make-up is more in line with the USA than Russia. Consider they (ANC), to their credit, encourage freedom of expression, women's reproductive rights, non-interference in our judicial system and support for a drug-free sporting environment.

Would you, dear ANC ministers, rather support a country who deviates from the above? There is more. Dear ANC ministers, do you remember David Webster, Griffiths and Victoria Mxenge, Rick Turner and many others who were murdered by agents of the Nationalist Party government?

Now think of the Russian dissident, Alexei Navalny, whose eventual death was allegedly orchestrated by the Russian government whilst incarcerated in jail. Navalny is one of many who the Russian government allegedly managed to eliminate, the Ukrainian journalist, Victoria Roshchyna, recently being another who 'died' in jail - the list is long. So yes, ANC ministers, think clearly when choosing your friends. The ghosts of apartheid are still very much alive and are to be found in the grey Russian buildings of the Federal Security Service (FSB). P DACEY | Northwold