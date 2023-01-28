Be the beacon this world so desperately needs

ANOLENE THANGAVELU PILLAY This article is written to bring the reader on an inner journey to have an enhanced understanding of the deep sense of life’s purpose. Thereby, moving into the core of oneself to contribute and make a significant difference in the external world.

In addition to other recent events, the Covid-19 pandemic has altered the perception of the world we live in. This pandemic has prompted individuals to re-evaluate their daily priorities and make the required adjustments to the new standard for the 21st century. Moreover, this writing will better equip readers to take the full initiative of their lives and adapt successfully to the new normality. Therefore, the art of focusing on oneself emerges as the pivot to help facilitate this transformation as we move pass this point of transition. Modern science dictates the key to unravel the final success while manifesting their goals within a short span of time is to focus entirely on oneself. Positive energy sources are depleted by engaging in unnecessary activities and enabling forms of distraction to dominate the mind. It is fundamental to direct energy that delivers positive feedback by taking a further step toward achieving goals. Maintaining a prioritised approach to achieve financial and personal objectives through practical exercises and daily habits should be routinely implemented to actively shape the future.

Productivity starts with modifying our daily patterns, solving challenges and coping with setbacks instantaneously by holding them in the background. Whilst numerous authors specify that procrastination directly eradicates one’s own goal. It is quite common that individuals who concentrate on refining areas of their lives tend to flourish while those who struggle find it increasingly difficult to handle their daily life. Therefore, to conceive our future, we need to invest our energy on current factors, ultimately becoming the best version of ourselves. This may be achieved by finding your true identity and purpose within this realm. However, individuals should not rely solely on discipline and willpower as the onus lies on diverse individuals to be proficient to take themselves to their eventual destination. Unfortunately, the way we usually motivate ourselves does not work because counting on resolve tends to be exhausting – it is not viable.

This is known to be the implications of an uncoordinated mindset. Most individuals are inclined to navigate their personal path with the intention of changing, but lack focus in the process. Most individuals presume motivation will last until the end of the endeavour. Nevertheless, by failing to recognise the initial determinant factor is just the spark that drives goals in motion. Accordingly, setting clear and concise targets may backfire if they are not established for the right reasons. Latest studies show that motivation is energy and what really counts is quality rather than quantity. Building on recent empirical research, there is evidence that the optimal motivation of high quality is a skill that individuals may utilise in using learning and application mechanisms. Science shows that the three fundamental needs to optimise focus integrate choice, connection and competence which are essential for optimum motivation. Further, it is imperative for individuals to feel empowered by their chosen path than feel dragged down this path.

The real essence is to strike a healthy balance between work and family life whilst eliminating feelings of guilt. The art of focusing on goals should add a meaningful purpose where your choice is to grow and learn continuously. One can infer from this that everything in life is an invention, how we choose to perceive, measure, compete and judge ourselves in life. If this is our invention, then why not choose to invent a standard of living that can only add value to our existing life. More like inventing a life with a solid framework filled with infinite opportunities for yourself. It should enable the individual to develop and grow in great wisdom, which is the light this world so desperately needs. Anolene Thangavelu Pillay is a Psychology Advisor.