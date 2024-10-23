Best of luck to the 2024 matrics

Long hours of preparation and burning the midnight oil have begun for matriculants. Matric exams will conclude at the end of November 2024. Pupils are facing their greatest challenge, which is to get into a university. I would like to take this opportunity to wish all matriculants the best.

It takes determination, perseverance and sacrifice to overcome one of the greatest challenges that young people will face as they embark on a journey that will determine their future. Preparation and approach are the critical factors in ensuring good results and most importantly, eliminating anxiety and fear. Tertiary institutions, especially medical faculties, should re-examine the criteria of acceptance.

Students should be accepted on the basis of merit not quota system. This will establish a greater skill set for the future of the country. It will also help to retain professionals in the future and prevent them from seeking opportunities abroad.

Corporate companies should take on a greater responsibility in offering more opportunities to students who have completed their matriculation and tertiary studies. This ensures that they gain more skills and experience. Remember, one important key to success is self-confidence.

An important key to self confidence is preparation. I love the saying, “The wealth which never declines is not riches, but learning.'" All the best keep the midnight oil burning for a better future. Dhayalan Moodley | Durban