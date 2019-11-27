Black Friday: Spend now and suffer buyer’s remorse later









Black Friday has proved to be an absolutely successful marketing strategy, throughout the world. With the rand sitting low, inflation high, our markets jittery, and with our country in turmoil, enjoy Black Friday - but be careful warns the letter writer. Leon Lestrade African News Agency (ANA). OPINION: Excellent article in the Daily News (“Four ways to avoid Black Friday spending regrets”). Black Friday has proved to be an absolutely successful marketing strategy, throughout the world. With the rand sitting low, inflation high, our markets jittery, and with our country in turmoil, enjoy Black Friday - but be careful. With what is referred to as “the silly season” approaching, reckless and unnecessary spending will be the order of the day. I urge all Daily News readers to spend wisely and, most importantly, do not incur unwanted debt. I appeal to everyone to show restraint and hope consumers are discouraged from incurring additional debt, to fund specials of the day. Come 2020 it will be a very tough year and I would hate to see consumers starting out the year negatively, having to go for counselling because of financial difficulties and reckless spending.

Once again, my humble appeal to all shoppers - please exercise restraint and caution during the holidays. The careful and wise ones will have no problem in meeting their commitments, like school fees and uniforms, next year.

Retailers will be laughing all the way to the bank, while buyers will be suffering from remorse. In Warren Buffett’s wise words: “Don’t save what is left after spending, spend what is left after saving.”

Dhayalan Moodley Mobeni Heights

Daily News

Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.