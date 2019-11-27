Black Friday has proved to be an absolutely successful marketing strategy, throughout the world. With the rand sitting low, inflation high, our markets jittery, and with our country in turmoil, enjoy Black Friday - but be careful.
With what is referred to as “the silly season” approaching, reckless and unnecessary spending will be the order of the day.
I urge all Daily News readers to spend wisely and, most importantly, do not incur unwanted debt.
I appeal to everyone to show restraint and hope consumers are discouraged from incurring additional debt, to fund specials of the day. Come 2020 it will be a very tough year and I would hate to see consumers starting out the year negatively, having to go for counselling because of financial difficulties and reckless spending.