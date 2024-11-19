OZIEL MDLETSHE Celebrating Community Resilience in HIV Response, as World AIDS Day approaches, themed “Equal Rights, Equal Care,” it’s a time not just for reflection but for celebration of the unsung heroes within our communities.

Beyond the stark statistics of HIV prevalence and treatment, there are powerful, uplifting stories of resilience of individuals, families, and local organisations that drive community-centred HIV responses, often against the odds. These stories remind us that HIV prevention and support go beyond numbers. They are about people, relationships, and a relentless commitment to fight stigma, provide care, and build awareness. In many parts of South Africa, community-based responses have proven to be the most effective approach to addressing local health issues, some operating within the Civil Society Forum.

Community organisations, often small and limited in resources, have shown incredible adaptability and determination. These grassroots groups operate on the ground, where they know the unique challenges of their communities and understand the most effective methods to respond. They are the voices and hands that reach the most vulnerable, engage young people, and build a bridge of trust that larger, distant initiatives sometimes struggle to create. A dedicated caregiver in a rural part of KwaZulu-Natal, works tirelessly, visiting households to support people living with HIV, providing essential information on treatment adherence, and, most importantly, creating a space where people feel safe to talk about their struggles.

Caregivers and community health promoters are not only health workers but also trusted figures in her community. Their work helps people feel less isolated, and her presence challenges the silence and shame that too often surrounds HIV. These examples highlight the value of community-based responses. However, despite their critical role, many grassroots organisations lack the capacity and resources needed to sustain and scale their programs. This is where the idea of collaboration in HIV response becomes essential. For decades, we have spoken about the power of collective voices, but the truth is, that we still face significant challenges in working together as a cohesive force. Our communities have passion and dedication, but they often lack the institutional support and financial resources that larger, national-level organisations enjoy.

A meaningful response to HIV requires more than just well-intentioned efforts. It demands structured support, funding, and collaboration that genuinely includes and values community voices. For instance, smaller organisations need training and technical assistance to strengthen their programs and measure their impact effectively. Community organisations and local government need to come together, not just in name, but in true partnership, to plan and implement HIV interventions that reflect the lived realities of those affected by the epidemic. The need for equal rights and equal care is not only a call for national solidarity but a reminder of our own responsibilities.

As we reflect on the international journey of HIV and AIDS, we must look inward to evaluate our local efforts and strengthen our community responses. By empowering community-based organisations and fostering genuine partnerships, we can better address the stigma, improve care, and reach those often missed by larger initiatives. The truth is that the most sustainable solutions emerge from the community itself. When people see their friends, neighbours, and family members taking action, they feel encouraged to engage, speak up, and break the silence around HIV. This year, as we observe World AIDS Day, let us not only acknowledge the progress made but also renew our commitment to empowering community resilience. We need to create an enabling environment where community voices lead the way in designing, implementing, and sustaining HIV responses.

Our journey towards “Equal Rights, Equal Care” is not just about adding numbers to treatment and prevention stats. It’s about recognising that each number represents a person, a family, and a community. It’s about ensuring that every community-based organisation has the support they need to keep changing lives. Let’s celebrate those who are leading the way locally, advocating for their communities with courage and dedication. Let’s commit to working together, not as separate entities, but as a united front in the ongoing battle against HIV, bringing hope and health to every corner of our community.