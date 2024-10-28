Celebrity marriages often on life support

As people compete for their time and they become public property, celebrity marriages often hang on life support until they flat-line.

Siya and Rachel Kolisi's marriage has come to an end.

The playgrounds of the decadent, power elite, are a world outsiders never see.

Their indiscretions are legion and form the very top of an iceberg, crystallised from thousands of scandals. There is an element of ambiguity in their private life - whose surface is without a ripple but whose clouded depths bear the living tendrils of the past and that no person is without a past and no past without a secret.

This ethnic exogamy is drawing clucked tongues and salivating conjecture from a society that saw them as role models in a diverse South Africa.