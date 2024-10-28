Celebrity marriages often on life support

Siya and Rachel Kolisi's marriage has come to an end.
As people compete for their time and they become public property, celebrity marriages often hang on life support until they flat-line.
The playgrounds of the decadent, power elite, are a world outsiders never see.
Their indiscretions are legion and form the very top of an iceberg, crystallised from thousands of scandals. There is an element of ambiguity in their private life - whose surface is without a ripple but whose clouded depths bear the living tendrils of the past and that no person is without a past and no past without a secret.
This ethnic exogamy is drawing clucked tongues and salivating conjecture from a society that saw them as role models in a diverse South Africa.
Whilst their 2016 much-publicised wine estate wedding under giant oak trees is but a memory, maybe the couple should try and "Tie a Yellow Ribbon round the Ole Oak Tree", just like the 1973 hit by Tony Orlando and Dawn.
Kevin Govender | Durban
Daily News