In a bold declaration at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo, Premier Li Qiang unequivocally articulated China's unwavering commitment to opening its economy, fostering global cooperation, and enhancing innovation in response to the interconnected challenges faced by nations worldwide. The event marks a significant chapter in China's strategy to bolster international trade and participation in global markets. Premier Li set the tone by emphasising that “delivering the promises made with actions” will remain a hallmark of China’s commitment to opening up. He stressed the importance of broadening spaces for engagement, asserting that such openness must be rooted in mutual benefit. “Opening up is more efficient and sustainable when based on our collective strengths,” Li indicated, underscoring the need for collaboration that transcends borders.

The Premier’s speech underscored a critical juncture in global economic dynamics as the world witnesses a new wave of scientific and technological advancements. He called for breaking down barriers that inhibit the free flow of innovation while highlighting the necessity for countries to harness their comparative advantages collectively. “To cultivate new growth drivers, we must advance opening up in a manner conducive to greater innovative cooperation,” he stated. Li further outlined China’s ongoing efforts to facilitate broader market access through various sectors. He mentioned a progressive agenda that includes implementing voluntary opening-up measures, such as zero tariff treatment for least developed countries (LDCs) and enhancing connectivity across telecommunications, healthcare, and education. “China stands ready to transform its expansive market into a vast opportunity for the world,” he proclaimed, accentuating China’s openness to global partnerships. The Premier also invoked Chinese President Xi Jinping's vision of a harmonious global community, asserting that challenges like economic stagnation and health crises cannot be dealt with in isolation.

“No one can solve these problems on their own. Only by embracing cooperation and working together can we harness the strength of humanity for the global good,” he said. While addressing the hurdles in the current global economy, Li presented a narrative of resilience, citing a GDP growth of 4.8% in the third quarter and significant advancements in high-tech and emerging industries, including artificial intelligence and advanced manufacturing. “We remain confident in our commitment to high-quality development,” he affirmed, pledging ongoing support for responsible globalisation.

In conclusion, Premier Li's message was crystal clear: China’s dedication to an open economic policy will not waver despite international uncertainties. “No matter how the international situation evolves, China will continue to deepen its integration with the world. We stand ready to rebuild an open world economy and foster brighter cooperation,” he concluded, inviting nations to join in a shared pursuit of inclusive growth and mutual prosperity. This year, The Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (the DTIC) funded 35 South African companies through the Export Marketing and Investment Assistance (EMIA) group scheme to participate at the China International Import Expo (CIIE) 2024.