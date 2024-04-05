Consistency transforms average into excellence

ANOLENE THANGAVELU PILLAY In a world full of growing health trends and an abundance of wellness advice, exploring insights that emphasise consistency with everyday decision-making can be a quest in itself.

This article’s content is influenced by a blend of modern science and ancient wisdom that guides discipline to maintain a consistent everyday routine. For years, these have been the keys to unlocking doors for countless people throughout history, regardless of the life goals they were seeking. It appears you can manifest your own miracle by remapping your brain in the same way that successful individuals have done. Upon closer scrutiny, it becomes apparent that nobody is “cut from a different cloth”. Breakthroughs are often achieved through small, consistent actions taken each day. By embracing the power of habits, you can prepare yourself for long-term success and sustained results.

It’s clear that your brain and way of thinking are responsible for your failures but you can fix them. What are your thoughts on who determines our brain programming? Is it our religion? Parents? The media? Teachers? Or the thousands of our little experiences we have while growing up? It is true that all the factors lock in at a deep level. Over this period, our thinking has become centred on what we think we deserve, what we can achieve or our level of talent. However, the beauty lies in the fact that each of us has a significant amount of potential, yet our programming seems to prevent us from reaching our full potential. To achieve success, our brain needs to be guided down a clear path. Having a clear vision for every area of our life will result in a natural change in how we think, feel and perform.

Life is a series of choices, with each one steering us down our unique path. Strive to live each day in an intentional way that aligns with your personal values, that are true to you. Making deliberate choices instead of aimless choices is the key to connecting your inner world with the outside world. You begin saying “no” more often than saying ‘yes“. Be selective about what deserves your yes. Ask yourself: Is this important? When we say yes to something, we implicitly say no to something else. On days when you feel lost or overwhelmed, shift your focus to what matters. We often waste time being distracted by small things, passing worries or activities that do not add value to our lives.

Consistently stay disciplined by acknowledging that you have control over your mind, not external events. Life has its own flow. Many events do not go as planned and the decisions of others are beyond our control. Disciplining our minds to remain calm and focused can be used to influence our reactions. Your thoughts shape who you are and your words, actions and behaviours determine how successful you are – choose to focus on positivity. If we opt for discipline now, we are not only following rules, we recognise we have a choice. We can either allow life to take us down its path or take control and direct our own path.

Living in a chaotic world, we allow our minds to conjure scenarios that may never come to fruition. Address challenges as they arise instead of adding up a hypothetical accumulation of challenges. Engage with what is most important and inspiring in your life to fill your day with priority actions. In doing so, you activate the brain region that is responsible for inspired vision, strategic planning, executive decision-making and self-governance. Neuroscientific support allows us to explore our inner selves and connect with the world on a profound level by integrating practices like mindfulness, journalling and creative expression. As the sun rises each day, we can depend on it as a constant. Likewise, you have the power to rise above external disturbances by embracing your inner strength. Recollect a time when you faced a challenge that seemed impossible. Through consistent efforts you overcame it, unknowingly being focused on the solutions, not the magnitude of the problem.

True growth happens when we step out of our comfort zones. We create space for our potential to shine and our skills to develop. Our comfort zones might feel safe but they’re also stagnant pools where growth stagnates. Confidently confronting challenges means sailing on the vast sea of life, welcoming the unpredictable winds and waves that guide us to new horizons. Our time on Earth is a gift that is not meant to be squandered in the web of idleness. Even if it means rewriting your story, your mind can magnetically guide you towards your dreams. Why not strive to broaden your therapeutic horizons and thrive in excellence?