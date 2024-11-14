Contaminated food stuffs: Laser-like focus required to reduce the threat to our children

Environmental health - now squarely an aspect of the National Health Act and "outsourced" to municipalities who are required to issue business licences and monitor standards - has shown that there are just not enough Environmental Health Practitioners (EHPs) to do the job. The last few weeks have seen scores of school children rushed to hospital in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), with food poisoning and tragically deaths in other provinces.

The EHPs play a critical role in enforcing health standards, educating businesses, and conducting inspections. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) and South Africa’s own National Environmental Health Policy, there should be one EHP for every 10,000 people. Yet the latest figures show that there are only 1 712 EHPs - a fraction of the 6 203 required for adequate coverage while KZN alone would need around 1 200. In KZN, the Democratic Alliance (DA) has sent written parliamentary questions to Health MEC, Nomagugu Simelane, who should have details of the number of EHPs in our provincial districts. The DA is aware that there is a shortage and are also aware that municipalities are struggling with funds, like other spheres of government. The National Health Minister has dispatched a team of EHPs following deaths in other provinces and they will report at that level. But what about our province?

While EHPs will be dealing with small businesses, such as vendors selling food stuffs at/or outside schools, tuck shops and spaza shops, they cannot detract from checking on bigger business - specifically those who manufacture and, in some instances, import food items without any compliance. The focus should remain on the source rather than solely on raids of wholesalers and spaza shops, necessitating stricter enforcement of manufacturing standards and import controls A stiff jolt is also required for port health authorities, who must ensure that food items imported into our country are safe and not hazardous. At the same time, resource allocations to monitor manufacturing is a must. With the meagre resources available, efforts to monitor and enforce the law needs laser-like focus on the "big fish" as well.

Our country has already experienced alleged deaths and subsequent sequels from listeriosis, lest we forget. The company allegedly involved is one of the largest manufactures of food items in the country. Every measure possible must be taken to prevent further food-related incidents that threaten our children’s wellbeing. DR IMRAN KEEKA, MPL | DA KZN spokesperson on health The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media or IOL.