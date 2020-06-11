Covid-19: 'We're behaving like children, once again'

OPINION - A senior doctor exclaims to the doctors under him: “You are not children. You surely don’t need constant reminding about the importance of wearing shields, face masks, and the correct method of storing these items safely at the end of your shift?” Other leaders are also throwing up their hands in anger when observing people flaunting the rules meant to prevent the spread of the virus. Admittedly, there have been lots of paradoxes and apparent mistakes, including the move to open schools prematurely. But more unfortunately, the rationale behind many other regulations is being challenged. Most of the people I have observed are wearing masks but keeping their noses exposed; most drivers are driving at the usual high speed, keeping their masks everywhere except on their faces; technicians and other artisans are moving from job to job without obeying the rules; cashiers and packers are not sanitising their hands before touching customers’ groceries or after accepting cash. But “behaving like children” is nothing new to our society.

The use of safety belts, observing the speed limit and observing the usual rules and regulations are all done only to comply with the law and avoid a fine.

A child is one who needs constant instruction and reminders. An adult is one who realises that tried-and-tested democratic government rules are, in the main, intended for an orderly society, and protect everybody, encourage courtesy and respect the safety of the next person.

The recent, frantic liquor rush, the protest against the cigarette ban, the digging for loopholes that are “unconstitutional” serve only to illustrate that instead of assisting our leaders to strengthen the principle protocol, and to make positive suggestions, many of our politicians and citizens are clamouring to find chinks that could weaken the fight against this ghastly killer.

Are we then “children”?

Ebrahim Essa Durban

Daily News