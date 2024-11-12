Democratic turning point: lessons from Botswana polls

DR STANLEY MAPHOSA Botswana, one of Africa's longest-standing democracies, is witnessing a seismic shift. For 58 years, the Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) held the reins, steering the country with a reputation for stability and democratic values.

Yet, the recent 2024 election saw the opposition, the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC), oust the BDP in a surprise victory. This transition, however peaceful, speaks volumes about democratic accountability, citizens’ expectations, and the shifting political landscape in Africa. Botswana’s shift in leadership holds critical lessons for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and Africa at large. As African nations continue to contend with economic uncertainty, resource dependency, and calls for political reform, Botswana’s election outcome underscores the need for a democratic reset across the continent. Here’s a closer look at what Botswana’s new chapter reveals and why it matters for Africa’s future.

The BDP’s 58-year tenure is unique but not unprecedented on the continent, where many parties that fought for independence have held onto power for decades. Yet, in Botswana, public dissatisfaction with the BDP’s handling of economic and governance issues led to a shift that cannot be ignored. This change reflects a powerful desire for political diversity and accountability, as citizens demonstrated a willingness to unseat even the most established power in favour of a new direction. For SADC nations, Botswana’s election reaffirms the importance of healthy political competition. One-party dominance risks fostering complacency, disconnect from the electorate, and entrenchment of power. By allowing opposition parties a fair chance to compete, Botswana has set a benchmark for other nations in the region to consider — genuine political pluralism is not only possible but essential for democratic vitality. Botswana’s election process was not without challenges, as ballot shortages and delays in the distribution of resources raised questions about the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) effectiveness. In democracies across Africa, elections marred by logistical issues or allegations of bias only serve to erode public trust. Botswana’s experience highlights the need for robust, transparent electoral bodies and processes.

For African nations, strengthening electoral institutions and investing in modernised infrastructure are crucial. In an era where digital technology can improve accountability and reduce fraud, electoral bodies in Africa must prioritise innovation and transparency. Ensuring that voters are confident in their systems of governance is fundamental to fostering a culture of trust and participation. Botswana’s diamond-based economy, while lucrative, has limited the country’s growth potential. Diamonds, once Botswana’s ticket to prosperity, are now a constraint as the global market fluctuates. The BDP’s efforts to diversify into tourism, agriculture, and other sectors were not enough to meet citizens’ needs. The UDC’s mandate to prioritise economic diversification could be a pivotal shift. Across Africa, countries with economies dependent on a single resource — be it diamonds, oil, or minerals — face similar vulnerabilities. Botswana’s story emphasises the need for diversified economic policies that create resilience and broaden opportunities for young people. African nations can take note: economic stability depends on a sustainable mix of sectors that can withstand external shocks and foster inclusive growth.

Botswana’s youth were central to this election’s outcome. High unemployment, limited economic prospects, and increasing social inequality have left Botswana’s young population yearning for change. Digital platforms and social media have amplified their voices, allowing the youth to mobilise, raise awareness, and challenge the status quo. This election underscores the need for governments to take young people’s grievances seriously. For African leaders, engaging the youth is not only strategic but essential. Across the continent, young people are demanding more responsive governments that address issues such as job creation, affordable education, and healthcare. By ignoring these voices, governments risk alienating a critical demographic. African nations must invest in youth-centred policies and platforms that promote political engagement, thereby creating a new generation of informed, active citizens. Botswana’s election result also highlights the importance of transparent governance and anti-corruption measures. The BDP faced allegations of nepotism, inefficiency, and corruption, which contributed to its loss of public trust. The UDC’s promise of governance reform resonated with a populace tired of inefficiencies and perceived self-dealing.

Across Africa, corruption remains a major obstacle to development and public confidence. Leaders who fail to tackle corruption risk creating environments where progress is stymied and inequality is exacerbated. African nations can learn from Botswana: transparency, accountability, and anti-corruption efforts are crucial to building stable, resilient governments. Botswana is a founding member of the SADC and has often been viewed as a model for democratic principles within the region. The peaceful transition of power in Botswana sets a strong example for neighbouring countries on the value of respecting electoral outcomes. SADC can play an important role in promoting democratic norms by supporting countries committed to fair elections and reforms. Regional bodies like SADC have a responsibility to encourage democratic values and support nations in holding accountable elections. Botswana’s peaceful transition is a reminder that regional cooperation and mutual support can pave the way for democratic stability. Through coordinated efforts, SADC can help member nations overcome political challenges and move toward a future where fair elections and governance reforms are the norm.

The UDC’s success, despite internal tensions and the challenges of coalition politics, speaks to the power of strategic unity. In African politics, opposition parties often face the challenge of uniting across ideological divides. The role of former President Ian Khama, who endorsed the opposition, also added complexity, showing how powerful political figures can influence outcomes. For African oppositions, Botswana’s election demonstrates the value of unity and strategic coalition-building. By aligning on shared goals and presenting a unified front, opposition groups can effectively challenge incumbents and advocate for meaningful change. Botswana’s 2024 election serves as a blueprint for African nations seeking to strengthen democratic accountability and economic resilience. From promoting political competition and modernising electoral processes to engaging youth and fighting corruption, the lessons from Botswana resonate across the continent.

Botswana’s peaceful transition illustrates that change is possible when citizens demand accountability and governments respond to those calls. For Africa, Botswana’s experience reaffirms that democracy is not static; it must evolve and adapt to the needs and aspirations of its people. As Botswana embarks on this new chapter, African nations would do well to observe and consider how these lessons can inspire their own journeys toward a more just, inclusive, and resilient future. Dr. Stanley Maphosa lectures at the University of Zululand and is a Senior Research Fellow at the University of Johannesburg. The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media or IOL.