Donald Trump has saved the Free World

With so many people criticizing President Donald Trump, it saddens me to think that anybody would imagine the world being a better place with Kamala Harris in charge! In response to T Markandan's letter on November 8, titled “Donald Trump is back”, I would like to say this: what exactly did you think was going to happen?

Did you and all the other Trump-haters really believe that the defamation of his character or weaponising the Judiciary, or calling him Hitler or trying to get women to hate him, was going to change anything? Let us get real, please! Harris' stance on abortion has been controversial. A very desperate attempt to get a sector of Americans to hate the man, even after there were two attempts on his life and many other attacks and accusations. How much can one man endure? Trump stood strong, even as blood was pouring from his ear after a bullet shaved his head at a rally earlier this year. What can be more inspirational than that! I mean, the man is almost 80 and he already has millions to his name. For the next few weeks or even months, there will surely be some very sour grapes from the Democrats and the leftist woke-warriors.

Iran must be shaking in its boots, and likewise, Israel must be feeling even more emboldened, even though Benjamin Netanyahu has been ferocious in his approach, despite Harris and Joe Biden limiting their ability. Trump has been called a fascist, by none other than the real fascists. Trump has been called a Tyrant, by real tyrants. A mad man, by the actual madmen. The Left has been ruthlessly trying to deligitimise Trump and even JD Vance, but the harder they tried, the stronger Trump became. It was almost Godly. Hollywood stars such as Cher, George Clooney, Robert de Niro, Whoopi Goldberg and even Taylor Swift, have tried to paint Trump in the most negative ways, but the former president, often referred to for his distinctive appearance just kept on coming back stronger. I can almost hear Kelly Clarkson's song 'Stronger' playing in the background- what has not killed Trump, certainly has made him stronger!

To Mr Markandan and all other Trump detractors I would like to remind you all that good will always overcome evil for as long as family values, capitalism and free thinking is alive, Socialism, Communism and Wokeism would not survive. Now, those of us who hate evil and love family, and who are pro-life, will sit back and watch Trump drain the swamp, sanction Iran, Russia and China and literally clean up the mess that the Biden administration had left him, and boy, what a mess it is! Not to mention the border crises caused by illegitimate Harris! Those who want to criticize Trump, must ask themselves this: would you prefer a world wherein wars rage wild, boys become girls and vice versa and Woke culture spreads like a cancer, Iran goes Nuclear, illegal immigrants flood into countries and economies crumble, or a World wherein family values are upheld, police forces do what they are meant to do, gas prices go down, teenagers no longer can have easy sex changes and Israel is strong again? I know which side I am on. It is an easy one for me, Mr Markandan! I choose God, I choose Jesus. We choose freedom!