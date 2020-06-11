Don’t despair, we will run Comrades again

OPINION - ENTERING and preparing for the Comrades Marathon represents a challenge that demands an unswerving commitment by top runners. This week would have been a crucial week for runners and Durban if the event weren’t cancelled. This made me recall my first Comrades experience. It was 1998 when I was introduced to the race dubbed the “up run” from Durban to Pietermaritzburg. The Comrades week is normally an exciting but also a nervous week because you don’t comprehend what to expect on the day. I can recall the race that gave me many troubles - the 2002 Comrades Marathon. This was the race where I witnessed several top runners, including myself, not passing the halfway mark, Inchanga. We agreed the weather was to blame.

Even so, we entered the race the following year. I can think of the friendships forged over the years.

I know this year is disturbing for many top runners who were prepared to run the race. Covid-19 is to blame for the cancellation of the Comrades Marathon.

Don’t despair, next year is going to be better. I am confident 2021 is going to allow us to run again.

Daily News

