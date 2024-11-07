Dr Imtiaz Sooliman: our global hero

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman is in the news because of his heroic stand against genocide. A distinguished caregiver whose name is embedded in global humanitarian circles. Sooliman who was chosen as South African person of the year, is a humble and dedicated doctor and hero of international stature.

For centuries doctors have been held as heroes who heal disease, alleviate pain and save precious lives, and traditionally have been paid handsomely to do so. Sooliman chose to give back to humanity on a global scale that has stretched across international frontiers. His stupendous contributions during the deadly Covid-19 struggle are truly breathtaking. His organization which he founded in 1992, The Gift Of The Givers, has delivered aid worth more than R300 million in an 18-year period, encompassing 22 countries, including South Africa. A stupendous feat, unmatched anywhere in the world. His superb medical team has been active in earthquake stricken areas, raging civil wars, and in natural and man made disaster situations. Apart from disaster relief, Sooliman is instrumental in providing primary health care,food parcels for the destitute, bursaries, agricultural self-help schemes,job creation, drilling boreholes in drought-stricken areas and a multitude of services for the needy across the continent. His achievements can only be matched by an organization such as the United Nations. His global reach has brought help to millions across the world. A man of his dedication should be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Few people have had as strong an impact on international humanitarian aid as Dr.Sooliman. A true dedicated Samaritan who has achieved legendary status at home and abroad.

Sooliman, together with his dedicated medical team have shown exceptional courage and devotion to those wounded in brutal wars,the sick and disabled.victims of armed conflict and natural disasters. His dedicated humanitarian work, echoes the words of Mother Teresa, who once said: “At the end of life we will not be judged by how many diplomas we have received, how much money we have made,how many great things we have done. We will be judged by “I was hungry and you gave me something to eat.I was naked and you clothed me. I was homeless and you took me in. I was sick and you cared for me.” FAROUK ARAIE | Johannesburg