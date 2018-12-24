File picture: David Ritchie / Independent Media.

It is difficult to ask people to be merry when so many are dying on the roads in ridiculous numbers, children are drowning in pools and adults at the beach, and when even houses of worship are not safe from the greed of criminals. No matter how proficient swimmers' parents think their children are, children will be children and require constant supervision when in the water -whether in the family pool or at the beach.

Adults need to exercise common sense and caution: if you cannot swim, don't venture into deep waters.

The same applies on the road: drive at a reasonable speed commensurate with the traffic volume, and be considerate.

Give way on the road; give way at the mall; give way in the supermarket.

Be the bigger person and keep your wits and temper about you.

On this final day of rushed shopping, with the accompanying traffic and frayed tempers, you and yours will emerge alive.

With our road death toll already approaching 800 this festive season, we don't need people looking to add to this number.

Too many families are already facing a bleak Christmas remembering those no longer around to celebrate with them.

By all means celebrate and be merry. But also be reasonable and be safe.

** Zoubair Ayoob is the acting editor of the Daily News.