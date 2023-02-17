Subscribe to the Daily News for three months and get an Exclusive Books voucher valued at 10 x R500

Durban — At Exclusive Books, the shelves celebrate the month of love too.
Exclusive Books features books on all kinds of love – romantic love, parental love, self love – even the love of characters and personalities.
The titles include New York Times best seller Jay Shetty’s Eight Rules of Love – How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go, which offers a revelatory guide to every stage of romance, drawing on ancient wisdom and new science; Closer to Love, by famous music producer Vex King.
King, the Sunday Times best selling author, is back with a practical, emotional and spiritual guide to deeper and more fulfilling love.
Other wonderful titles include I Will Always Love You, by Marisa Morea, a vibrant look at musical couples who have made love work; Olive You Valentine Knock-Knock Jokes, by Katy Hall, which contains classic puns and surprising reveals; and two picture books that will make ideal Valentine’s Day gifts for young and old: Mr Men Little Miss Love Gift Book – a warm witty V-Day take with the iconic characters; and How to be Loved Like Paddington, by Michael Bond – quotes that capture the extraordinary impact on one of the most loved children’s characters in literature.
This February – in this month of love, Exclusive Books invite you to pop into your nearest Exclusive Books and fall in love with something on the shelves.
Fanatics members can earn a whopping 200 bonus points on their purchases from the list during January.
